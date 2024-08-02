Big Evs holds off Asfoora in King George thriller at Goodwood

Big Evs just held off a late challenge from Asfoora to exact revenge in King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Australian raider Asfoora had bolted up to win the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the Mick Appleby-trained Big Evs back in third – but it was a different outcome on the Sussex Downs.

Winner of the Molecomb here 12 months ago, Big Evs led early as they burst clear of the stalls, although it was the Czech runner Ponntos that took it up.

As they approached the final furlong Big Evs rose to the challenge for Tom Marquand, with Asfoora well off the pace and seemingly out of it, before being shaken up by Oisin Murphy and finishing like a train on the outside.

He’s one in a million, the best I’ve trained by a long way

Big Evs had done enough, though, holding on to secure victory by a short head as the 13-8 favourite. The highly-consistent Believing ran on well to take third.

Appleby said of his winner: “He’s a star, he’s an amazing horse. He’s one in a million, the best I’ve trained by a long way.

“Of course I expected him to win! I knew it’d suit him a lot better here than at Ascot, the ground was a lot quicker as well.

“He had everything in his favour here today and I thought he’d do it. He’s done it well.

“He’s massive to me, he will be retired at the end of this season so we’re trying to enjoy it. He’s been great for the yard, for everybody, great for Paul (Teasdale, owner) as he spends a lot of money and we love having him on board.”

It has been quite a week for Appleby, with this his fourth winner of the meeting and his second at Group-race level after Big Mojo’s victory in the same colours in Wednesday’s running of the Molecomb Stakes.

Big Evs disappointed in the Nunthorpe at York after his Goodwood win in 2023, but he looks set for another tilt at Group One glory on the Knavesmire on August 23.

Appleby added: “It’s unbelievable really, to think where I was 10-15 years ago to where we are now. We have some great owners now that support the yard – they spend the money and I get results like this. We have a great team at home that work very hard.

“They could both (Big Mojo and Big Evs) go to the Breeders’ Cup, it’s looking very possible.

“Big Evs will go to York, that’s the plan at the moment. He had a very hard race before York last year and it probably came too soon after the Molecomb, he was taking on the older horses as well.

“It was probably a mistake to go there, but we wanted to try to win it at two.

“Obviously I’ll have to have a chat with Paul to see where we go. We’ve got the Nunthorpe, possibly the Abbaye if the ground came up quick, which is probably unlikely.

“I would imagine that whatever happens we’ll be topping it off back in America.”

Marquand said: “He’s fantastic. He’s literally got too much speed!

“Obviously, Ponntos has exceptional off-the-blocks boot early on and, to be honest, from the three to the two, he was eating up ground.

“I was trying to get half a breather in before I went and took the race. He just doesn’t want restraining. He’s got so much raw boot and trying to tame that, it almost feels like there is no point, because he grits down for you as well in that last 100 yards. You don’t need to save an awful lot on a track like this for him.

“He’s an exceptional racehorse and to come back at three as good as he was at two is pretty special.”