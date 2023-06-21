Big Evs makes it a big day for Mick Appleby in Windsor Castle

Mick Appleby registered his first Royal Ascot victory when Big Evs stormed to glory in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

It was also only a second winner at the Royal meeting for jockey Jason Hart who had the once-raced son of Blue Point always to the fore in the five-furlong Listed event.

Although only second on debut at Redcar, he took a huge step forward on this occasion and appeared to have plenty in the tank as Hart asked his mount to make his bid for home passing the two-furlong pole.

He soon displayed both a phenomenal turn of foot and strong staying power as he drew clear of his pursuers in the closing stages, with the 20-1 winner finishing three lengths clear of the 100-30 Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite Johannes Brahms and Ollie Sangster’s first Royal Ascot runner Inquisitively a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Appleby said: “He’s won really well. He worked with Annaf (third in Tuesday’s King’s Stand) so we knew he was good. We really fancied him today, to be honest.

“Well done to all the team at home as they are working hard all week so I can come and enjoy it here.

“I’m not really surprised he’s won like that because he’s got so much speed, I’ve never had a two-year-old as quick as him.

“I’m not really sure where we go now, they will be big targets though so we’ll just see where we go with him.”