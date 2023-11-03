Big Evs powers home for Juvenile Turf Sprint title
Big Evs did connections proud as he swept to success in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.
Mick Appleby’s colt broke well and ran prominently throughout, trailing Crimson Advocate around the bend having started as the favourite under Tom Marquand.
From there the duo pulled away to seal victory for the British in the first Grade One event of the meeting.
Beaten on his debut at Redcar in May, the son of Blue Point got off the mark in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot before adding the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and the Flying Childers at Doncaster, with his only disappointing effort coming against older horses in the Nunthorpe.
While he was unable to take up his usual front-running position, Big Evs poured it on in the straight, with the Adrian Murray-trained Valiant Force trying to chase him down in the last of the five furlongs.
However, the Irish raider could not quite catch Big Evs, with the Frankie Dettori-ridden Starlust staying on late to take third place and complete a clean sweep of the places for the European challengers.
