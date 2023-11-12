Big Evs team still California dreaming

Frederick Larson knew from the very beginning that Big Evs was an exceptional talent and the horse he has helped guide from raw novice to Breeders’ Cup champion provided the apprentice jockey with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when accompanying the star speedster to Santa Anita.

The son of Blue Point’s Breeders’ Cup heroics may have provided Mick Appleby with the finest moment of his training career but it was also the culmination of a long season’s work for the handler’s stable apprentice, who has taken on the responsibility of nurturing Big Evs and guiding him to the top of the sprinting tree.

It is a role that saw the 24-year-old on the plane to California to help put the finishing touches to the colt’s Breeders’ Cup preparations.

But the young jockey has been a permanent feature of the Big Evs story from the very first day the precocious youngster stepped foot into Appleby’s Rutland base.

“It’s always a pleasure to ride nice horses – and ones like him, they don’t come around often,” said Larson.

“We knew he was pretty special from early on and I’ve ridden him every day since we’ve had him. It’s just been nice to see the progression and he’s turned so professional, you can see the growth in him and in his mind as well.”

The majority of Larson’s 77 winners on the Flat have been aboard Appleby’s ever-expanding string, but the biggest success of his fledgling career came at York in the summer, when he expertly partnered Amy Murphy’s Pride Of America to the narrowest of John Smith’s Cup triumphs.

And it was when riding for the Newmarket-based handler in the spring that Larson first let the cat out of the bag that he might have unearthed something special back in Rutland.

Larson added: “I said to Amy Murphy one day in March when I was riding work on her two-year-olds that ‘I think I’ve just ridden the best horse I’ve ever ridden’.

“He was raw and he went and got beat first time out and we weren’t even disappointed. In fact, we were actually delighted because we knew that he would progress.

“We always knew he was special but to do what he’s done, and the way he did it at Royal Ascot and then to have to dig it out on heavy ground at Goodwood, that is the true sign of a true champion. To do it on any track and any ground, they have all come and tried and they have all been beaten.”

For some, the role of work rider to one of the most exciting juvenile prospects in Britain may prove too much, but Larson has relished the journey and, having been faultless in the build-up to his American assignment, he was simply keen for Big Evs to showcase his talent to the world on the biggest stage of all.

He added: “I never feel too much pressure when I’m riding in races myself, but it has been a weird feeling all year, just because I know how good he is and I wanted him to show how good I knew he was.

“I said to Mick when he came over, he’s not missed a beat since he’s arrived and for a two-year-old to handle everything the way he did is a credit to himself.

“I thought we were going there with a great chance and it sounds stupid now, but I would have been disappointed if he didn’t win because I knew how good he was.

“I know he got beaten in the Nunthorpe, but it is a different kettle of fish when he’s back taking on two-year-olds – and I’ve ridden a fair few two-year-olds in my time and knew he was special. I was just glad he turned up on the day.

“I have enjoyed getting him ready this year and he’s made life easy for me really, he’s just great.”

Larson was joined Stateside by Tara Belfield, Appleby’s head girl, who previously had only ventured as far as Ireland with a member of the Appleby string.

Having worked up from stable hand to her current position, she was entrusted with shuttling Big Evs across the Atlantic, something which proved a much simpler task than imagined, as the classy colt enjoyed one-on-one attention in the California sun.

She said: “I really enjoyed myself, it’s the first time I’ve taken one abroad – I’ve taken one to Ireland, but this was a bit different, it was 11 hours each way on a plane for a start.

“All in all, the horse travelled for about 24 hours and he was fine and he handled everything really well. He handled it like a pro.

I was supposed to be on holiday with my other half but California took over

“One-horse trips are very easy actually, we love a one-horse trip. There was two of us there and we got a holiday and Big Evs got all the love – well I would say he was loving it, but he’s a grumpy little sausage.”

Belfield sacrificed going on holiday to accompany Big Evs to the American West Coast, for a trip that was just a far-flung dream when first joining the team at The Homestead eight years ago.

“I was supposed to be on holiday with my other half but California took over,” she continued.

“When I started, we didn’t have half the horses and ones that were giving us these opportunities, so to have a horse like him on the yard and to go to places like the Breeders’ Cup is ridiculous.”

The enormity of the occasion eventually took its toll on Appleby’s weary travelling team and, after their champion was awarded his famous flower garland and received the adulations of the Santa Anita crowd, the need for some well-earned rest meant celebrations had to be delayed by 24 hours.

“The adrenaline ran out and it all just hit us,” Belfield added. “There is such a build-up and it just takes it out of you.

“Everything was going so well out there, everything that could have gone wrong didn’t and everything that we needed to go right did – it was just what we wanted. So we were expecting good things and I’m glad he won because we would have been disappointed if he didn’t.

“I think we were in bed for half seven that night, even the owners went for a meal and didn’t go out partying. We partied hard though the next day, so it was fine.”