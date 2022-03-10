Big guns stand ground in Champion Chase for the ages
Shishkin, Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi remain on course for a mouthwatering showdown in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
The trio all feature in 10 confirmations for the two-mile showpiece at Cheltenham on Wednesday next week.
It will mean a rematch from the Clarence House Chase for Shishkin and Energumene – a race that will live long in the memory.
The Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin will be bidding for a third Festival success, having already taken the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle Trophy.
Like Energumene trained by Willie Mullins, Chacun Pour Soi has yet to win outside of Ireland but appeared back to his brilliant best at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Nube Negra (Dan Skelton) was runner-up to Henry de Bromhead’s Put The Kettle On 12 months ago and will renew rivalry. De Bromhead could also run Envoi Allen.
The Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola is an interesting contender on the back of his victory in the Game Spirit Chase.
Gary Moore’s Editeur Du Gite had to miss the Game Spirit after a late setback but does have two Cheltenham wins to his name this season.
Politologue is set for what could be the final outing of his career, as he looks to regain his crown from 2020, while Gordon Elliott’s Battleoverdoyen completes the list.
