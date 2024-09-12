Big Mojo camp keen to retain Flying Childers trophy

Big Mojo will bid to follow in the hoofprints of his illustrious stablemate Big Evs by landing the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday.

The latter used the five-furlong Group Two as a stepping-stone to Breeders’ Cup glory 12 months ago for trainer Mick Appleby and owners Paul and Rachael Teasdale – and in Big Mojo the same connections have unearthed another speedy juvenile with American aspirations.

Like Big Evs, the Mohaather colt broke his Group-race duck in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood, but was beaten two lengths into fourth place when stepped up to six furlongs for the Gimcrack at York.

Big Mojo drops back to the minimum trip on Town Moor, with Appleby hoping he can tee himself up for a trip to California in early November.

“He’s in good form and should have every chance hopefully,” said the Rutland-based trainer.

“I don’t think the ground was perfect for him at York and he probably didn’t quite get home. He probably hit the front a bit too soon as well, as he was looking around more than anything.

“He’s in good order and it would be nice to win it again. I think if he produces the Goodwood run, he will take all the beating.

“If all goes well, we’d be thinking of the Breeders’ Cup for him – that would be the plan.”

Appleby also provided an update on Big Evs, who is reported to be firmly on course to round off his career by bidding for a second Breeders’ Cup success in the Turf Sprint.

The trainer added: “He’s really good, in great form. He goes straight to the Breeders’ Cup now and that will be his last run.”

Big Mojo’s Doncaster rivals include the Ger Lyons-trained Irish raider Magnum Force, who was narrowly beaten by the reopposing Tropical Storm from Andrew Balding’s stable in the Roses Stakes at York.

Coto De Caza is aiming for a hat-trick for Simon and Ed Crisford following comfortable wins at Beverley and Goodwood in July, while Aesterius is a major player for Archie Watson.

The Wathnan Racing-owned juvenile was runner-up to Big Mojo at Goodwood and has since gone one better in a Group Three in France.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to the owners, said: “He’s been a star for us and obviously won the Dragon Stakes and probably things didn’t go to plan in the Molecomb.

“Goodwood probably wasn’t quite the ideal set-up but then he was impressive in the Prix d’Arenberg I thought and gave James (Doyle) a pretty big feel that day.

“It’s quick back but the options for the two-year-olds over five furlongs are pretty limited. He’s won a Listed race and a Group Three, so it’s the next obvious step. Archie says he’s fresh and well coming out of France, so we will let him take his chance.

“Whether it’s too quick, we’ll find out after the race – and going forward, the Breeders’ Cup is kind of in the back of our minds. I think he’s still improving and we wouldn’t mind a few more like him, that’s for sure.”