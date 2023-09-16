Big names return to action for Leger Legends race

Tom Scudamore will don familiar colours in the ever-popular Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Classified Stakes at Doncaster on Sunday.

The one-mile event sees retired riders attempt to recreate past glories to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund and the National Horseracing College in nearby Rossington, and Scudamore, who called time on his riding career in February, will ride Ben Brookhouse’s appropriately named I Still Have Faith.

Scudamore carried the Brookhouse family silks to Cheltenham Festival glory when Western Warhorse snatched the 2014 Arkle and although his mount this weekend is not at the same level, he does head into this race with leading claims.

“He’s the highest-rated horse in this race, so I’m quite pleased to get on him,” said Scudamore.

“I’ve had a lot of success in the Brookhouse colours over the years, so it’s quite fitting to have my last go in those colours.

“Obviously we’ve got the yard in Hereford now with young horses, so I’ve been keeping myself busy in that respect and all is good. I might not be quite at peak fitness, but we’re not far off – I haven’t let myself go too badly!”

He went on: “It’s a fantastic cause. Jack Berry is somebody we all admire so much after what he’s done and what he’s achieved over the years and it’s very fitting that he’s once again got the turn out he’s got.

“We’re all competitive people, you don’t ride as many winners as everyone has ridden to not be competitive. I’m sure there’ll be smiles to begin with but we’ll all be deadly serious once it gets going!”

Robbie Power got the perfect send-off at the Punchestown Festival in 2022, but is confident he has done enough in the interim to retain his fitness ahead of getting the leg-up on Mick Appleby’s Lion’s Dream.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. I was supposed to take part last year but unfortunately I couldn’t.

“This will be my first time riding on a racecourse since I got off Teahupoo in Punchestown in April of last year, but I’ve been busy riding work for Henry (de Bromhead) and keeping myself fit.

“It will be a fun day and it’s for a great cause. I haven’t lost the winning mentality so hopefully I get a good ride and we’ll do our best to be competitive.

“I think everyone will have the same mentality, they’ll be wanting to win, so I’m sure there’ll be no quarter given.”

Davy Russell initially hung up his boots in December last year, but after already making one retirement U-turn this year, will make a second comeback – albeit for one race – aboard David O’Meara’s Culcor.

The 44-year-old answered an SOS from Gordon Elliott when returning to deputise for the injured Jack Kennedy and having thought he had exited the weighing room for good following his ride on Galvin in the Grand National, was quickly persuaded to take part in this fund-raising event by fellow jumps stalwart Andrew Thornton.

Russell said: “It should be good craic anyway. I’ve been riding out a bit Gordon and I’ve a few horses and ponies at home as well, so I’ll be fit enough. The weight is a bit of an issue all right, but we’ll manage that – hopefully my boots will fit me!

“It’s a good cause to support. Andrew Thornton got hold of me in Aintree and didn’t give me much chance to think about it!”

At the other end of the scale, it was 1999 when Jamie Osborne retired from race riding and he now brings to an end a 24-year hiatus from the saddle.

Osborne will partner his own Cliffs Of Capri and although soft ground may be against his mount, he credits the race with providing him with some focus, with the fear of failure driving his pre-race fitness regime.

He said: “I have to confess, getting ready for it has probably done me the world of good. I’ve actually tried quite hard riding and going to the gym for the last six weeks. I don’t like admitting it, but I do feel better for it.

“As ever, I’m absolutely useless unless I have a goal, but I don’t know, I will probably go back to being a slob afterwards.

“There has to be some fear attached to it for motivation and the fear has always been making an absolute idiot of myself.

“Cliffs Of Capri has never been as good on soft ground as he has been on good ground, but hopefully he copes with it and it may dry out a bit before the race. If it’s tacky it will probably not be in his favour.”

Other notable names taking part include Richard Johnson (Dandy Maestro), Mattie Batchelor (Mykonos St John) and former champion jockeys on the Flat, Paul Hanagan (Biplane) and Seb Sanders (Always Fearless).