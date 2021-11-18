Big-race options remain open for Fakir D’Oudairies
Connections of Fakir D’oudairies are in no hurry to firm up plans for the six-year-old following his convincing win in the Clonmel Oil Chase.
The six-year-old, trained by Joseph O’Brien, trounced Royal Rendezvous by 15 lengths on his first start since he finished third to Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.
Options for Fakir D’oudairies include the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on December 5, the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton and the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.
“He put up a good performance and Joseph said he’s come out of the race very well,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner J P McManus.
“We’re not 100 per cent sure where he’ll go. He’s in the John Durkan and he’s in over Christmas over here and in the King George. We’ll make our minds up nearer the time.”
Berry reports Darasso has recovered from a setback that caused him to be a late withdrawal from the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.
The eight-year-old, also from the O’Brien stable, had booked his place in the Grade One with an emphatic success in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan a week earlier.
“He put up a nice performance at Navan, but unfortunately he missed the race at Punchestown with a little knock in a joint,” he said.
“He’s fine again so you’ll see him out again shortly somewhere.”
