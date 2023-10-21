Big Rock rolls to brilliant Queen Elizabeth II Stakes success

There was yet another victory for France in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as Big Rock delivered a devastating display on Qipco British Champions Day.

Often the bridesmaid when racing at the highest level this year, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar had finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club, Prix Jacques le Marois and Prix du Moulin in his last three starts.

However, Christopher Head’s brilliant colt finally got his moment in the spotlight, making every yard in the one-mile Group One feature.

Immediately taking his customary position at the head of proceedings, his rivals were left chasing shadows as big-race jockey Aurelien Lemaitre kept upping the tempo.

Having built up a healthy lead, it was Dermot Weld’s Tahiyra who decided to break cover from the pack first, with Chris Hayes setting the Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine in pursuit.

But there was no catching Big Rock (5-1) who kept on galloping in the rain-softened ground to register an emphatic six-length success and also lead home a French one-two, as Jerome Reynier’s Facteur Cheval stayed on past a tiring Tahiyra in the dying strides to grab the silver medal.

Short-priced favourite Paddington beat only two home, one of those being 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

“That was tremendous! Big Rock always does this, it’s crazy. What a horse, what a season. He does very well on that type of ground but that was quite impressive, very impressive, what a horse,” said a jubilant Head.

“You’re always a bit scared that the race is going to close in on you, but we’ve known him for the whole season and he’s always been like this. It’s very nice to see him winning this race because it was one of the best mile (races) in Europe.

“I’m very happy for the owner, he’s the breeder. I’m very happy, this is such a nice place to win.”

Weld, meanwhile, was proud of Tahiyra’s effort in defeat.

“She’s run a brilliant race, we’re delighted with her, it was just the conditions on the mile were very testing and she didn’t really handle the ground. She tries so hard, she’s a brilliant filly,” he said.

“She has that will to win, someone had to go after the horse in front and she said she would!

“I suppose all the riders thought the one in front couldn’t keep going, but Chris said after two furlongs everything was off the bridle, it wasn’t as if they were all sitting waiting.

“Chris felt he had to go after him and it’s always very difficult when you are the one leading the pack, it’s like in cycling, it leaves you open to be caught from those in behind.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race and then we’ll make a decision if she comes back next year.”

Hayes added: “It was an unusual race, he had us all under pressure – he set a very tempo on very testing ground. I’m very proud of my filly – on ground she hated, she wouldn’t accept defeat, she kept trying to the line.

“Hopefully she’s there next year; she’s a remarkable filly.”