Big sales prize goes to Ever Given

Ever Given showed toughness and durability to win the valuable Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes at York

Tom Dascombe’s youngster was having his sixth run of a busy campaign which has also included a trip to Ireland, where he finished a creditable fourth to the promising Sacred Bridge – and that came just three days after he had won at Goodwood.

With almost £100,000 on offer to the winner, connections decided to chase more cash than go in search of black type and it paid off in spades.

Sent off the 3-1 favourite, Danny Tudhope chartered a path towards the favoured far side and it possibly made the difference.

Along with Atomic Lady and Wings Of War, who was drawn on the opposite side of the track in stall 16, the front three pulled nicely clear. But it was Ever Given who came out on top by a neck and a head, with over four lengths back to the fourth.

Dascombe said: “What a tough horse, I’ve been quite hard on him but he’s improved with every run.

“He won at Goodwood and then we sent him to Ireland three days later and he ran a blinder there, too.

“He’s come here and really toughed it out, Danny gave him a great ride – it all panned out. I’m just lucky to train him.

“I hate saying what we’ll do just 10 minutes after a race so we’ll have a chat and then choose, but he’s a prize-money horse. He’s in the Redcar race and we’ll keep him for next season.”

The Tim Easterby-trained Cruyff Turn clung on to victory in the fiercely-competitive Clipper Logistics Handicap.

A winner at Leicester and Redcar in June, the four-year-old could finish only seventh in his hat-trick bid at Haydock last month.

Cruyff Turn and David Allan (left) lead the way at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

David Allan’s mount was a 28-1 shot for his latest assignment, but dug deep to see off the persistent challenge of Magical Morning and Frankie Dettori by a head.

Easterby said: “He loves fast ground. We were in a few races at Ascot and Goodwood, but we swerved them to come here because it’s nearer – well it is for me!

“These owners always come to the York August meeting and they thought it was wonderful just to have a runner so to win is fantastic.

“He’s a very good horse. This was his target really and he had a hard race there.

“He was big as a yearling so took a bit of time but he’s well bred and is coming good now.”

Co-owner Andrew Gemmell has had some great days in the same colours with top hurdler Paisley Park, and was delighted to have a York winner.

He said: “I love this meeting, I’ve always wanted a winner here so this is just unreal.

“The thrill is fantastic and to get one here, I just can’t believe it.

“He’s as tough as teak and a winner for a local trainer.”