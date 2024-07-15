Big sprint handicaps looming large for Alfa Kellenic

Craig Lidster is keeping his options open with Alfa Kellenic after the filly won for the fourth time in a row in the Fergie & Myra Happel Ayr Gold Cup Trial Handicap.

The daughter of Havana Grey was held up at the back of the field before making headway on the near side approaching the furlong pole.

Tom Eaves then asked her for extra effort and she got up in the final strides to head Mythical Phoenix on the line by a short head at odds of 4-1.

Aberama Gold was three-quarters of a length further adrift in third.

That completed a hat-trick on the turf this season following more straightforward wins at Thirsk and York in the hands of 5lb claimer William Pyle.

She also came home at the head of the field on the all-weather at Newcastle at the beginning of the year before taking a break ahead of her turf campaign and with black type the ultimate objective, Lidster is considering what next with the three-year-old.

Lidster: “She’s still improving and has got there in the end against older horses.

“She had plenty to do, but she’s a very versatile filly and she’s a real good prospect going forward, isn’t she?

“The Ayr Gold Cup would be a target and we’ve got her in the Stewards’ Cup, which would be a target, but obviously getting some black type is our main target at some point this year.”

Kevin Ryan’s newcomer King’s Call made the perfect start to his racecourse career in the Hospitality At Scottish Sun Ladies Night Novice Stakes.

The Dandy Man colt raced keenly at the head of affairs before being shaken up to keep on and come home a length clear of We Dare To Dream, again in the hands of Eaves, at 3-1.

Eaves told Racing TV: “Kevin was very pleased him. He’s done everything right at home. I really like the way he went through the race.

“He stayed well but at the same time he showed plenty of speed. But very pleased with him. He just went through the gears nicely.”