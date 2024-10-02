Big weekend beckons for David Menuisier

David Menuisier will unleash stable stars Sunway, Tamfana and Caius Chorister over the course of a big weekend on both sides of the Channel, as he attempts to finally get his hands on one of the season’s major prizes.

The Sussex-based Frenchman has been a regular participant in some of the year’s biggest events, but so far has just fallen short of lifting a trophy with what is arguably the best team of horses he has ever had at his disposal.

However, far from being deterred by a string of near-misses, there is hope he could at long last break his duck at the highest level this term with the ace cards he is set to play.

Menuisier told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been a fantastic year and we’ve been at it most weekends. We’ve travelled to one or two places and been competitive including at Group One level all season.

“It’s been magical, but we need to score at Group One level and then it will be exceptional.”

Leading Menuisier’s charge is star colt Sunway, who although being available at long odds for Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, has booked his ticket to Europe’s showpiece event with some smart performances this term.

Less than a length adrift of Los Angeles in the Irish Derby, he was a luckless fourth in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot before finishing third in the St Leger most recently.

“He has come out of the St Leger absolutely fine and he ran an absolute stormer once again,” continued Menuisier.

“He ran his heart out and has come out of the race fine and is now ready to go again. I’m hopeful he will tighten up for the race and run a stormer this weekend.

“He showed he stayed he really well in the Irish Derby, King George and St Leger so as the ground will be on the slow side and there will be a strong pace, I think the horse has all the ingredients to run a very good race.

“It’s a logical road for him and he has knocked on the door all season. He could have had a bit more luck in every single run apart from the Irish Derby, so it’s the logical race. It is one of the nicest races in the world and you have to take your chance. He’s run well enough all season to justify lining up.”

Menuisier will also seek Group One honours in his homeland with Caius Chorister, as the Clive Washbourn-owned stayer is set to contest the Prix de Royallieu – a race the trainer won with Wonderful Tonight in 2020 – on Saturday.

However, closer to his Coombelands Racing Stables base, Menuisier will see Tamfana seek to build on her Atalanta Stakes victory when remaining at a mile for the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes.

The Newmarket Group One will see the daughter of Soldier Hollow return to the scene of her agonising 1000 Guineas fourth earlier in the season and her trainer is eager to see the three-year-old bag the top-level prize her efforts this season have deserved.

“The filly’s prep was great in the Atalanta and she is in really good condition,” added Menuisier.

“I blame the trainer for her not having a Group One to her name as of yet, but I have had a good word with him and made sure he corrects the situation.

“She will stay further in time but I really think it makes sense to stay at a mile for now. She was a bit short of staying one-mile-four in the Grand Prix de Paris, she probably stays one-mile-three.

“She stays in training next year and it will be fascinating to follow her progress in the next 12 months.”