‘Bigger picture’ behind Snow Lantern’s Guineas absence

Richard Hannon chose to miss Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas with Snow Lantern because he is “looking at the bigger picture” – this season and next.

Snow Lantern is by Frankel and out of the Hannon yard’s own Guineas winner Sky Lantern, and Sunday’s Newmarket Classic therefore appeared the obvious target when she was so impressive at Newbury recently.

However, it was announced days later that she will not try to emulate her parents and will instead be possibly stepped up in trip. She is also due to stay in training at four.

“It was a team decision,” said Hannon.

“She’s by a Guineas out of a Guineas winner, so the 1000 Guineas looked her race, but you’ve got to look at the bigger picture.

“She has been lightly-raced up to now. She’s a very heavy filly, and they are looking to keep her as a four-year-old.

“They don’t want to throw her into the deep end right now. There’s the Prix de Diane, Coronation, Irish Guineas, Falmouth – there are all sorts of lovely races, so she can run in some of those if she’s good enough.

“I think she’s good enough. I hold her in the highest regard – I think she could be even better than her mum.”

Snow Lantern is not the easiest to handle but has always shown great talent.

Hannon added: “She’s a bit difficult – she can be a bit keen and can be a bit of a madam. But you don’t mind that when they have the talent and ability she has.

“I’ve never known a horse look so much like her mum, so much so I got Hughesie (Richard Hughes) to sit on her when he was down one morning. He didn’t feel this filly had the same sort of speed, but I think she had an off-day.

“I think she’s a miler personally. She won very well at Newbury, and I think she’s very good.

“Although it’s a shame to miss the Guineas, it will give us the opportunity to look at big targets in the summer.”