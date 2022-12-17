Bin Suroor: Frankie was something special from the start

Saeed bin Suroor led the tributes to Frankie Dettori after the popular Italian announced he will retire from the saddle next year.

Together the pair formed one of the sport’s most formidable partnerships in the mid-1990s, with Dettori carrying the royal blue Godolphin silks of Sheikh Mohammed to any number of big-race triumphs.

Dettori was aboard Bin Suroor’s first British Classic winner, Moonshell in the 1995 Oaks at Epsom, while he later steered home his three winners of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – Lammtarra (1995), Sakhee (2001) and Marienbard (2002).

Bin Suroor and Dettori teamed up to win the Oaks again with Kazzia in 2002, claimed the 2000 Guineas twice with Mark Of Esteem (1996) and Island Sands (1999), the 1000 Guineas twice with Cape Verdi (1998) and Kazzia (2002) and the St Leger with Classic Cliche in 1995.

Perhaps the best horse for the best horse for the combination, however, was Dubai Millennium, who was simply sensational in the Dubai World Cup in millennium year.

Bin Suroor said: “We started together 30 years ago and from the start Frankie was something special.

“What he has done in horseracing is very rare – very few jockeys have done what Frankie has done.

“I have travelled with him all over the world, gone to to the big meetings and he was the best by far.

“He is the best jockey in horse racing for a long time and what he has done for horse racing will be remembered forever.

“He has been example for young jockeys and I’m sure everyone in racing will miss Frankie. He was something special and the public loved him.”

Dettori and Bin Suroor spent several years apart after the jockey left the Godolphin operation, but the alliance have successfully reunited on occasion in the past couple of seasons, including with Real World in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend last year.

“Me and him were friends from the beginning until now, and as well as being a great jockey he’s a great man and an ambassador for the sport,” Bin Suroor added.

“We have had hundreds and hundreds of winners together and he is amazing. I know there are a lot of good jockeys, but Frankie will be remembered forever.

“It’s sad to see him retire, but he is retiring at the top.”