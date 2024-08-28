Bin Suroor planning May Hill outing for Elwateen

Elwateen has the Betfred May Hill Stakes at Doncaster on her agenda following a winning debut at Kempton recently.

The Group Two on September 12 would look a nice fit for the beautifully-bred filly, who is by Dubawi out of the Prix Saint Alary winner Tawkeel.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor expects her to improve a good deal fitness-wise for that first outing, with the Fillies’ Mile possible later in the season.

“The filly came back good after the race, she’s doing well and and she’s in good form,” said the Godolphin trainer.

“The way she ran the other day, she would have only been 80-85 per cent fit so we expect her to come on for the run and she looks sound and healthy.

“We’ll give her time but there is the Group Two for fillies at Doncaster, the May Hill, and that would look a nice option. After that the plan would be to run her in the Fillies’ Mile.

“I thought she always looked likely to win at Kempton but I liked the way in the last furlong she really showed what she shows us in the morning, that is a good sign.

“We don’t put pressure on her at home, it’s just easy work, but she will improve for the race.

“I hope she proves good enough to run in Group races. Her dam won a Group One over a mile and a quarter, you’d think 10 furlongs next year wouldn’t be a problem but a mile will be far enough this year.”