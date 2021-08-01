Bin Suroor plots patient rise for Real World

Saeed bin Suroor will continue to take small steps up the ladder with Real World – but he believes the potential is there for the son of Dark Angel to reach the top.

An eye-catching winner of the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot in June, Real World then stepped up in trip and class at Newbury to win a Listed race.

His rating of 116 puts him hot on the heels of the best around, although the Godolphin trainer is happy to take a steady approach.

“We’ll look for a Group Three for him next – he’s progressing,” said Bin Suroor

“He was keen early on (over 10 furlongs at Newbury), but still finished well. He’s doing well and came out of his last race well – I’m happy with him.

“We’ll look after him, because he’s a horse with a big future now. He’s rated 116, he’s very good. He’ll be in some big races in the future.

“He ran in Dubai this year, and finished second and third on dirt, so he handles it. After he’s finished here, he’ll go back out to Dubai in the winter.

“Physically he’s better than before. He might be one for the World Cup – we’ll see.

“I don’t think we’ll go over a mile and a half, because he’s showing more speed now, (so) I think we’ll keep him to a mile and a mile and a quarter. We’ll see in Dubai if we want to try him over further.”

Live Your Dream (white cap) is heading for the Ebor (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Bin Suroor also has one of the favourites for the Sky Bet Ebor in Live Your Dream, winner of four of his seven starts to date and set to be joined on the Knavesmire by the yard’s Newmarket winner Untold Story.

Bin Suroor said of Live Your Dream: “The Ebor looks the race for him. He’s improving – he came out of his last race nicely and he’s in good form.

“He’s probably a Group Three horse at the moment, but I think you need a Group horse for the Ebor, so we’ll take it from there.

“Good ground would be what he wants.”

He added of Untold Story: “The trip was too far for him (two and a half miles) at Ascot. He is tough and he tries hard.

“Having juice in the ground helps him. I think he is best on good or good to soft ground.

“We will take him to the Ebor now, with Live Your Dream, and I think a mile and six will be better for him.”