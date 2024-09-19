Bin Suroor still charting Fillies’ Mile course with Elwateen

Saeed bin Suroor still wants to get one more run into Elwateen before she steps up in class for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on October 11.

The Dubawi filly made a very taking winning debut at Kempton in August and the Godolphin trainer had mooted the May Hill at Doncaster as a possible stepping stone towards Newmarket.

She was not entered there, though, and Bin Suroor just wants to get a bit more work into her at home before sending her to the track.

“She worked on Tuesday actually. She worked nicely and she’s doing well since her first run,” said Bin Suroor.

“I want to see one more piece of work from her and then we can start thinking of where she runs before the Fillies’ Mile.

“I’ve been pleased with her but I just want to see how she works in about five days and then we can make a plan.”

Bin Suroor, who trains a fraction of the horses he used to in his heyday, is nevertheless operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate this year and enjoyed a double at Yarmouth on Tuesday with two promising types.

Summer Of Love won for the third time this season, while Midnight Thunder took his record to two wins from three outings under a penalty.

“Midnight Thunder is doing good, he’s an improving colt. First time he missed the break and got too far back, but he won well at Windsor on soft ground and (at Yarmouth) he won on quick ground,” said Bin Suroor.

“I think he’s better on softer ground, but he proved he could handle it. He’s improving all the time.

“He might go to York for a Listed race (Rockingham) and then we’ll be looking to take him out to Dubai. He shows good speed, but I hope he can stay a mile.

“Summer Of Love just didn’t stay at Ascot (Kensington Palace), but every other run has been good.

“She’s been winning over seven, but Oisin (Murphy) said she’d have no problem over six furlongs and he was right.

“She’ll go to Dubai as well, we’ll take about 30 out there I hope, but we don’t have as many as we used to, I’ve only got about 40 in training. We’re not a big stable anymore.”