Blackbeard plunders Dundalk prize on debut
Aidan O’Brien unleashed his first potentially smart juvenile of the season at Dundalk as Blackbeard scooted clear in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.
A son of No Nay Never, he is the first foal of of Muirin and appeared to know his job on his debut.
He was sent off a 15-8 chance under Ryan Moore, with Alexis Zorba the 6-4 market leader, and having made smooth progress, he came home a length and a half clear of his market rival.
Chris Armstrong, representing O’Brien, said: “Aidan said he is a fast horse and he has shown plenty at home. Hopefully he’ll end up in (Royal) Ascot and he’ll probably go to the Marble Hill on the way.
“Ryan (Moore) gave him a lovely ride and he quickened away nicely in the finish.
“He’ll either be five or six (furlongs) but he has shown plenty of speed at home. His homework has been good and he will hopefully progress.”
