Blackmore completes Kilbeggan treble to achieve new personal best

Rachael Blackmore recorded her best seasonal total of winners as she narrowed the gap on the sidelined Paul Townend with a treble at Kilbeggan on Friday evening.

Blackmore showed she is determined to fight all the way and cap a tremendous season that has seen her crowned leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival and become the first female rider to win the Grand National, thanks to Minella Times.

She now trails the current champion by four (95-91) after scoring on The Cathal Don, An Taibhse and Cavalry Master for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The Cathal Don (6-5 joint-favourite) saw off the challenge of market rival The Greek to take the New Spring Two Day N.H. Race Meeting Maiden Hurdle by half a length.

An Taibhse (evens favourite) landed a smooth success by four and a half lengths after leading two out in division one of the KilbegganRaces.com Maiden Hurdle.

Blackmore said of the latter: “She had two lovely runs on heavy ground and really enjoyed the better ground today.

“These colours (One For Luck Racing Syndicate) have had a great year and if this one is half as good as Put The Kettle On she’ll be going well.”

Rachael Blackmore completed a treble with Cavalry Master

Cavalry Master (5-4 favourite) led after jumping the third-last fence and pulled away to run out an appropriate winner of the Congratulations Minella Times Beginners Chase, by nine and a half lengths from Blackhillsofdakota.

Blackmore said: “He won really well. He won a bumper around here.

“That was a step up in trip, but he seemed to handle it really well. I think he prefers the nicer ground.”