Blanchland seeking to establish Derby credentials

Jane Chapple-Hyam is dreaming of the Betfred Derby with Blanchland ahead of his return in the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Farhh finished in midfield at Newbury on debut, but played a central role in his next three outings at two, beating some useful operators when getting off the mark at Newcastle.

Owned by leisure entrepreneur Peter Harris, the colt was last seen finishing second over 10 furlongs in the Zetland Stakes last October and Chapple-Hyam has been encouraged to see the horse in third on that occasion, Dear My Friend, come out and frank the form by winning the Burradon Stakes.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“He’s trained and wintered well. He’s grown and matured and we’re very pleased with how he’s taken to the early spring. We always like to see form boosted and Newcastle was good to see from the horse that finished third (in the Zetland).

“Blanchland knows the track and has trained over there in his gallops and we’re looking forward to it. The Epsom Derby is the goal but we have to come through Wednesday first.”

The Clarehaven team of John and Thady Gosden have won this Listed event three times in the last 10 years, including with subsequent Derby hero Golden Horn in 2015.

This time they field Intinso, who looked a talented prospect when registering a three-and-a-quarter-length success at Newcastle on debut.

“He won what looked a fairly poor race but he won it quite comfortably,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Intinso’s owner, Imad Al Sagar.

“He’s wintered well and been very straightforward coming up to this. John has been pleased with him, he’s a lovely actioned horse and this looks a good spot to test his credentials.”

There is strong Godolphin representation in the form of Bold Act – who is attempting to extend a four-race winning run following his recent win at Chelmsford – and stablemate Regal Honour.

Both have course victories to their name and have the chance to play their way into Classic contention for Charlie Appleby.

“Bold Act was last seen winning at Chelmsford. He’s won his last four starts and has progressed into the type who deserves to be pitched in at this level,” the Moulton Paddocks handler told www.godolphin.com.

“Regal Honour has course experience, being placed and also winning on the Rowley Mile. On pedigree, stepping up in trip should suit him.”

James Ferguson’s Canberra Legend has just the one start to his name but could not have been more impressive when stylishly opening his account at Newcastle in February, while Kolsai landed a competitive maiden on the Rowley Mile in the autumn and Roger Varian is optimistic he can make his presence felt in what is a strong line-up of colts.

It looks a field full of lovely colts loaded with potential

“We’re dipping our toe into the Feilden and it looks a strong race,” said Varian.

“He’s a nice colt and he did nothing wrong last year. He was runner-up on his debut and then probably won a reasonable novice event at Newmarket in the autumn – those races usually work out.

“He’s stepping up two furlongs but we think he will stay. It looks a field full of lovely colts loaded with potential. Hopefully our guy fits into that category and we will see how we fare before making any future plans.”

Ralph Beckett’s Captain Wierzba, beaten the best part of 10 lengths in the Vertem Futurity in October, Galactic Jack (Andrew Balding) and Killybegs Warrior (Charlie Johnston) complete the field.