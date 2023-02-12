Blazing Khal too hot for Boyne Hurdle rivals

Blazing Khal moved to the head of ante-post lists for the Stayers’ Hurdle after making a successful return from from a lengthy absence in the William Hill Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

The Charles Byrnes-trained seven-year-old won a couple of Grade Two novice events at Cheltenham in the autumn of 2021, but a subsequent injury kept him off the track for 428 days.

Byrnes suggested early in the new year his stable star was “50-50 at best” to make this year’s Cheltenham Festival – but having been pleased with his subsequent progress, he allowed him to make his comeback in Grade Two company at Navan.

Under a patient ride from the trainer’s son Philip Byrnes, the seven-year-old moved smoothly into contention from the home turn and shook off any rustiness to pull three lengths clear of the gallant Meet And Greet. Even-money favourite Saint Sam was a little disappointing in fifth.

Stayers’ Hurdle sponsors Paddy Power make Blazing Khal a 5-2 joint-favourite for the three-mile hurdling showpiece, along with Teahupoo. Coral cut the winner’s odds to 3-1 from 5-1.

Byrnes said: “It’s relief really with the young fella riding him and all. I thought he gave him a lovely ride and he settled grand for him.

“He’s definitely a very good horse. He was working well and doing a lot of work over the last few weeks. We did expect a big run, he was fairly straight.

“With him it’s day by day, but naturally we’ll be thinking of Cheltenham, of course. We’ve had so many false dawns with him. It’s just been little, niggly problems.

“The timing is not too bad, I suppose. We would have preferred to have him out before now, but it is what it is. We can go to Aintree if we don’t make Cheltenham.”

He added: “He was fairly fit today but naturally with race fitness you’d hope he’d come on again.

“You always have the bounce factor and ideally you’d want a second run, but it is what it is and we’re delighted to get him back.”