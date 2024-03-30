Blood Destiny and Spillane’s Tower set for trilogy decider

Blood Destiny will clash with Spillane’s Tower once again when he is tasked with extending Willie Mullins’ excellent record in the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday.

The master of Closutton has a stranglehold on this Grade One event, winning the last five runnings – with Cheltenham Gold Cup heroes Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs both on the roll of honour.

Currently locked with Jim Dreaper on five victories in the race, Blood Destiny has the chance to make Mullins the outright leading trainer in the two-and-a-half-mile event if building on his impressive success in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan earlier this month.

Blood Destiny put six and a half lengths between himself and Spillane’s Tower on that occasion, but the scoreline between the duo is one-one, with Jimmy Mangan’s likeable six-year-old gaining the upper hand when they met over the WillowWarm Gold Cup trip at Punchestown in January.

“Blood Destiny and Spillane’s Tower are having round three and I think conditions are probably going to suit Spillane’s Tower better with it being back up in trip and level weights,” said Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to his father.

“But we’re probably going to use the same change of tactics with Blood Destiny as we did the last day. We had been riding him forward, but we’re now riding him more conservatively and maybe that will help Blood Destiny turn the tables from the last time they met over this trip anyway.

“We were hoping he was going to be an Arkle horse, but just the way the season started with him, we changed tack. This is a very valuable race at a prestigious meeting, so it worked well.”

Only Galopin Des Champs of the five Closutton winners of this race has been favourite and also classed as the Closutton first string, so it could prove wise to pay attention to the all-conquering stable’s second runner in the line-up, Tactical Move.

Second to Irish Grand National fancy Nick Rockett here on New Year’s Day, he has since impressed in two further starts over the larger obstacles and justified odds-on favouritism in good style when claiming a Naas Grade Three most recently.

“Tactical Move is out of a sister to Denman and is a horse of huge ability, just very fragile,” continued Mullins.

“You couldn’t rule him out either and he’s a horse with a huge engine. He’s obviously a lot older than your usual novice, but he has Grade One potential without doubt.”

Mangan won this with Conna Castle in 2008, while Gordon Elliott is also seeking a second WillowWarm Gold Cup and will rely on Cheltenham Festival fourth Zanahiyr and Saint Felicien.

Noel Meade was the last trainer to win this before the recent Mullins dominance and he will attempt to break the Closutton streak with Flanking Maneuver.

Denis Hogan’s Thecompanysergeant completes the field following his second to Mister Policeman in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at Thurles.