Blood Destiny ‘dynamite’ on chasing debut

Blood Destiny made a seamless transition to fences for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins at Naas.

A leading juvenile hurdler last year, he was sent off second-favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, in which he ran too keen and faded into ninth.

Fences look like calming him down, however, as he was far more tractable in the Bar One Racing “Bet 10 Euro Get 50 Euro Sign Up Offer” Beginners Chase and he barely put a foot wrong, powering away after the last to beat Heart Wood by nine lengths.

“He was dynamite everywhere and always looking for the next fence really. He’s a real chaser,” said Townend of the even-money favourite.

“They tried to push me and get him lit up, but I wasn’t interfering with him and he was getting a length everywhere with his jumping.

“He’ll come on from it and most of Willie’s do. He has a lovely attitude for it.

“He jumps so fast that he could come back in trip, but he’d have no problem staying at that trip either.”

Mullins and Townend then doubled up with Quai De Bourbon in the ALTO EQUINE Building Solutions Maiden Hurdle.

The 11-10 favourite runs in the Gigginstown House Stud colours and was always towards the head of affairs.

It briefly looked as if Fenway Park would give him a battle having jumped the final flight upsides, but like so many from the yard, Quai De Bourbon stuck his head down and galloped on relentlessly to win by four and a half lengths.

“He’s a stayer and is still quite raw for a lad that had two runs in France. I’d say it was lack of concentration, so I gave him a slap and when I let him on, it (the last) was the best hurdle he jumped,” said Townend.

“He’s a staying type and one you would associate with these colours.”

Jordan Gainford was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin for further examination following a fall in the two-mile handicap chase from the Moses McCabe-trained Derridae.

An update posted on social media by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Jordan Gainford is being transferred to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment on his injuries following Race 2. Jordan was conscious and communicating at all times.”

Gainford rides regularly for Gordon Elliott who later told Racing TV: “He’s gone for X-rays, they think he might have done some damage to his back but nothing serious.

“In this game when we say nothing serious it could be a vertebra or two so it is serious, but his head is OK. I was talking to him in the ambulance which is the most important thing.”