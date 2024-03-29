Blue is the colour again for Frankie in Al Quoz Sprint

Charlie Appleby is confident Star Of Mystery will give Frankie Dettori a “good spin” as the legendary Italian prepares to don the Godolphin silks once more in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Saturday.

Dettori has a long and illustrious history with Sheikh Mohammed’s operation, of course, notably booting home three winners of the Dubai World Cup itself in the royal blue silks.

And having reversed his decision to retire last autumn, coupled with the fact Appleby’s stable jockey William Buick is unable to do the weight, the 53-year-old has been recalled by his former employers to partner a filly who appears to have major claims of striking Group One gold on the World Cup undercard.

Appleby said: “There’s no man with as much experience around Meydan as Frankie on World Cup night. Frankie rode for myself and the Moulton Paddocks team for a number of years and his Godolphin history is far longer and better than mine!

“With the weights as they are, William can’t do the 53 (kilograms) and having watched Frankie doing the light weights in America as he has been doing all winter, we approached him to ride a filly who, as I said to him, will give him a good spin around there.”

While Star Of Mystery won a Listed prize and finished second in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last season, Appleby admits to being surprised by just how well she has done since being sent to the Middle East over the winter.

The daughter of Kodiac won her first two starts at Meydan, including the Group Two Blue Point Sprint in January, and her trainer feels she was unfortunate not to complete the hat-trick when runner-up to William Knight’s Frost At Dawn in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint four weeks ago.

Appleby added: “She’s thrived since she’s been out here. I’ll be brutally honest, when we rolled the dice in the Blue Point, we were sort of dipping our toe in to try and get that Group-race placing on her CV, but she was very impressive in the way she picked up and I felt she repeated it again on her last start.

“If you switched the positions on the track, we could have won again, but take nothing away from the winner Frost At Dawn, who has been very consistent as well and sprinting looks to be her forte.

“Dropping back to the five furlongs for the Blue Point and the Nad Al Sheba has taught our filly how to race the right way, she was always a bit free in the jockey’s hands over six and would get there too easily and was not doing things quite the right way round.

“Over five, she comes from way off the pace and hopefully that will allow Frankie to be able to drop her in and ride a race on her and use that finishing speed that she’s shown.”

Frost At Dawn is again in opposition, as is the Clive Cox-trained Diligent Harry, who steps up in class following successive Listed wins on the all-weather in Britain.

Knight said: “It’s massively exciting, to have a runner on World Cup night is what we all get up for, but to go into the race with what I feel is a real, live chance makes it even more exciting.

“Once we dropped her back to six furlongs and then to five on Super Saturday, she’s really shown her true potential.

“It’s probably been a blessing coming out here as we’ve been able to work out her trip properly. Having won a seven-furlong novice at Chelmsford in early December, it’s crazy to think we’re out here on World Cup night running in the Al Quoz Sprint.”

Emaraaty Ana adds further British interest for Jamie and Saffie Osborne following his lucrative win in Qatar last month, while Hong Kong’s California Spangle and American raider Casa Creed look the pick of the international brigade.