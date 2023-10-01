01 October 2023

Blue Rose Cen delivers again in Prix de l’Opera

By NewsChain Sport
01 October 2023

Blue Rose Cen bloomed once again at ParisLongchamp as she repelled the challenge of Jackie Oh to win the Prix de l’Opera Longines.

Winner of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane earlier in the season, Blue Rose Cen came unstuck at the hands of the reopposing Al Husn when only fourth in the Nassau at Goodwood while she had to settle for fifth in the Prix Vermeille last month.

However, Christopher Head’s filly regained the winning thread in this 10-furlong contest, although the Aidan O’Brien-trained Jackie Oh made her pull out all the stops.

The pair were neck and neck inside the final furlong, but Blue Rose Cen kept finding a bit extra for Aurelian Lemaitre and shaded the verdict on the line, with Lumiere Rock in third.

Betfair make Blue Rose Cen – who won the Prix Marcel Boussac on last year’s Arc card – a 4-1 chance from 8s for next month’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, and while Head is unsure she will make the trip a four-year-old campaign is on the cards.

He said: “You never know they can be running in the Vermeille and still get it back in the Opera – what a filly.

“For sure she will stay in training at four. She’s nominated for the Breeders’ Cup, but we will have to discuss that.

“My ambition is to one day win the Arc and I’m working on it.”

