Blue Rose Cen to return this weekend

A return to ParisLongchamp for the French 1000 Guineas is the ultimate goal for the Prix Marcel Boussac heroine Blue Rose Cen ahead of her reappearance in the Prix de la Grotte on Sunday.

The daughter of Churchill made a splash for trainer Christopher Head during her two-year-old season, providing the the son of Freddy Head with his first Group One success when striking in style on Arc day.

The filly ran out an impressive five-length winner of the Boussac on her final start as a juvenile and it is perhaps no surprise Blue Rose Cen is heading back to the French capital at the start of her three-year-old campaign, where she will put her Classic aspirations to the test.

“She is very well and had a very nice winter,” said Head.

“Of course we can’t wait to see her on track again and she is doing very nicely. She is still as she was last year, she didn’t change much and she is going to be pretty much the same.

“She is going to return in the Prix de la Grotte.”

Head also hinted a step up in trip could be on the cards for Blue Cen Rose in the Prix de Diane (Chantilly, June 18) later in the season.

However, before stretching out to 10 furlongs comes under consideration, her early-season target remains a further visit to ParisLongchamp for the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches on May 14, where the handler believes she can put her proven qualities to good use on the big stage.

“Her main aim is the Pouliches, the French Guineas,” continued Head.

“To go to the the Guineas is an easy decision because, of course, we actually know her aptitude on the ground and over the distance.

“We will keep a change of distance for the Prix de Diane in mind, but the main goal is very much the Guineas for us.

“I was sure about her distance last year, about 2,000 metres. But she did so well over the mile last year, so we are just going to keep her at a mile until the Diane and then we will change the programme if we are happy.

“We will see, we still have all our cards in hand for now.”