Blues back for more in Lennox heat
Space Blues heads 14 declarations for the Unibet Lennox Stakes as he attempts back-to-back victories in Tuesday’s Group Two over seven furlongs at Goodwood
Charlie Appleby’s five-year-old went on to Group One glory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest afterwards and he won the very valuable Turf Sprint in Riyadh in February. However, he was beaten in the Al Quoz Sprint in Meydan on his only subsequent start.
Appleby also has Creative Force, who returns to seven furlongs after his four-race winning run ended with a fifth place in the July Cup.
The second, third and fourth from this contest 12 months ago – Paul and Oliver Cole’s Duke Of Hazzard, David O’Meara’s Escobar and John Quinn’s Safe Voyage – are set to do battle again while Jessica Harrington’s Real Appeal is the sole Irish-trained challenger.
Others in the mix include Roger Varian’s Khuzaam, the Ralph Beckett-trained Kinross, and Pogo from Charlie Hills’ stable.
Berkshire Shadow will try to uphold his 100 per cent record in the Unibet Vintage Stakes.
The Andrew Balding-trained juvenile has not run since scoring at Group Two level in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot following a debut success at Newbury.
Among the seven declared runners are the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail, winner of the July Stakes, and Coventry Stakes runner-up Eldrickjones for trainer Roger Fell. Aidan O’Brien’s The Acropolis represents Irish interests with the field completed by Angel Bleu, Austrian Theory and Secret Strength.