Bluestocking on course to be supplemented for Arc bid
Ralph Beckett has given the green light for Bluestocking to be supplemented for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next week.
The winner of two Group Ones already this season, the Pretty Polly at the Curragh and the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp, she will be aiming to go one better than Westover, who finished second to Ace Impact for Beckett 12 months ago.
Having proved her suitability to the course and distance of Europe’s premier race, her owners Juddmonte will have to part with €120,000, but after impressing connections in a workout on Saturday, they have been persuaded to have a go.
“She’s very well, I’m happy with her,” said Beckett.
“If she’s in the same form on Monday and Tuesday, and if the forecast is correct for France, then we will supplement on Wednesday.
“I don’t want to make a decision until I have to and the French system gives us an extra couple of days, but w’re very pleased with her.”
