Bluestocking sees off all-comers in Prix Vermeille

Bluestocking set herself up for a potential tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with a never-say-die display in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp.

Ralph Beckett’s top-class filly made a flying start to her campaign with an impressive victory in the Middleton Stakes at York before breaking through at the highest level in the Pretty Polly in Ireland.

She had to make with minor honours on her next two starts, filling the runner-up spot behind Goliath in the King George before finishing fourth to City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International, but got back on the winning trail in determined fashion against her own sex.

Ridden by Rossa Ryan, the 9-4 favourite tracked the pacesetting Halfday for much of the mile-and-a-half contest before taking over early in the home straight.

She was challenged and briefly passed by Aventure racing inside the final furlong, but battled back bravely to double her top-level tally.

John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn ran with credit in third, with the front trio clear of Hughie Morrison’s Stay Alert in fourth and Aidan O’Brien’s Opera Singer in a slightly disappointing fifth.

Of the winner, Beckett told Sky Sports Racing: “I thought she was beaten, she looked beat didn’t she, but she’s just really tough.

“She worked really well last weekend, but I wasn’t convinced that coming was the right decision. There were a couple of things in the week that I wasn’t just (happy with), not with the race or the circumstances, more with her, but she really loves it and that showed today.”

Paddy Power cut Bluestocking to 8-1 from 16-1 for the Arc, and Beckett confirmed Europe’s premier middle-distance contest as her likely target.

I'd be keen (on the Arc) if everybody else is keen

“She’s in the fillies’ and mares’ race on Champions Day. We got beaten there last year because it was on the inner track and she didn’t get going in time. For that reason, if she is well and connections are happy, I’d be keen to supplement in three weeks’ time to come back for the Arc,” he added.

“She won the Middleton the day after the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe closed and at the time she wasn’t even a Listed winner, so that’s why she isn’t entered.

“But I think today really suited her and when they’re enjoying racing as much as she is, it makes sense to carry on, so I’d be keen (on the Arc) if everybody else is keen.

“I sincerely hope the ground isn’t as fast as it was last year for the Arc and if it isn’t, hopefully she’ll be right in it.”

Of Opera Singer, O’Brien, who was at the Curragh, said: “I only saw it from halfway through the race. She was probably back a bit further than I thought she would be so she must have been slow away. I missed the first half of it.

“She did keep coming. I didn’t get to talk to Christophe (Soumillon) yet. The ground was a little bit on the soft side and mightn’t have been 100 per cent ideal, but I haven’t talked to him so I don’t know.”