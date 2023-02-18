Bo Zenith cut for Triumph after Haydock strike

Exciting French recruit Bo Zenith put a disappointing British debut behind him with a clear-cut victory in the Betfred Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

The Zarak gelding was a winner at Auteuil on his racecourse introduction last spring and the form could hardly have worked out better, with the runner-up Blood Destiny now a leading contender for the Triumph Hurdle for Willie Mullins and the third-placed David Du Berlais since winning in Listed company.

On the strength of that performance Bo Zenith was a 4-11 favourite on his first start for Gary Moore at Sandown last month, but odds-on backers had their fingers burnt as he trailed home a well beaten third of four runners.

Despite that disappointment, the four-year-old once again headed the market on Merseyside at 9-4 as he aimed to provide Moore and owner Olly Harris with back-to-back Victor Ludorum victories following the success of Porticello 12 months ago.

And while he was under pressure early in the straight, Bo Zenith responded to Tom Cannon’s urgings to grab the lead and galloped clear on the run-in to score by three and a half lengths.

Porticello went on to finish sixth in the Triumph Hurdle following last year’s win and Betfair cut Bo Zenith to 16-1 from 33-1 for the juvenile championship.

Moore said: “He was so disappointing at Sandown. I thought I’d found the worst race I could possibly have found and I couldn’t believe he got beat.

“I’d hate to think he wasn’t fit enough. Maybe he just hadn’t quite come to himself and maybe the heavy ground at Sandown didn’t suit him as much as I thought it would.

“I’ve only listened to the race today on the radio and I haven’t spoken to Tom (Cannon) yet, so I wouldn’t want to comment on his performance too much, but it’s nice he’s gone and won.

“I’ll speak to the owners and make a plan from there.”