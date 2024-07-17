Bobby Bennu ready to step up in class after Thirsk victory

Bobby Bennu took his record to two wins from three outings when coming out on top in a tight finish in what looked an above-average contest at Thirsk.

Trained by Roger Varian, the gelded son of Phoenix Of Spain had finished second on his debut then bolted up by seven lengths at Chester.

Up against William Haggas’ 11-length Newcastle winner Germanic in the Army Benevolent Fund EBF Novice Stakes, Silvestre de Sousa was hard at work some way out as Tom Marquand loomed up seemingly travelling better.

David O’Meara’s debutante Barefoot Warrior was also closing in on the market leaders but Bobby Bennu (evens favourite) was not for passing and held on to win by a short head and a neck.

“I thought ours and the Haggas horse set a pretty high standard to be honest and they had a real ding-dong battle up the straight,” said Tim Palin of owners Middleham Park Racing.

“His determination won the day and I loved the way he really stuck his neck out.

“He had teething troubles last year which was why he didn’t run, but he’s always worked well and been held in pretty high regard.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does, I know there’s a seven-furlong 0-95 handicap at Goodwood, but Roger might want to wait until August to run him again. He deserves to run in a nice race now, though.”

Raphael Freire registered his first winner in Britain with Li Ban in the British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Raphael is a private trainer now for Amo Racing and it’s nice to get the first one on board

Amo Racing’s private trainer had drawn a blank with his first 14 runners since being granted a licence by the British Horseracing Authority last month and had a couple of lofty early runners at Royal Ascot.

But he got off the mark for Kia Joorabchian’s operation as fellow Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa won by two and a half lengths on the 9-4 joint-favourite on Li Ban, who was also led up by a Brazilian groom.

“This is a big moment,” the jockey said. “Raphael is a private trainer now for Amo Racing and it’s nice to get the first one on board.

“I got to know him over here and I know Kia and it’s good for the whole team. I’m just delighted to have the opportunity to deliver for them.”

Freire, a former jockey, had previously been assistant trainer to Dominic Ffrench Davis and trained himself in Norway.

Adrian Nicholls’ Ingleby Archie (4-1) followed up a recent Redcar victory when holding off Scoops Ahoy by a neck in the JW 4X4 Northallerton Handicap.

“He was getting warm in the saddling boxes and while it was humid in there I admitted to his owner it was a bit of a worry,” said Nicholls.

“On last year’s form he does look quite well handicapped, but it took him a couple of runs to get going but you know what it’s like, he won at Redcar, he’s got his confidence back.

“When he ran at Southwell (1-8 favourite) it looked like a case of just going down and coming back, but he got beaten, so it just shows you.”