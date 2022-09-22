Bold Act is Appleby’s hat-trick hero at Newmarket

The progressive Bold Act brought up a hat-trick as he led home a Charlie Appleby one-two in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap at Newmarket.

Second to stablemate Highbank on debut, the son of New Approach has not put a foot wrong since and got the job done with minimal fuss in this one-mile event on the Rowley Mile.

William Buick was willing to bide his time on the 4-9 favourite as his fellow Moulton Paddocks inmate One Nation set the fractions with Adam Kirby aboard.

But there was only one victor once Buick sent Bold Act forward to win his race and set up a possible tilt at the Zetland Stakes back here next month.

“He’s a horse that is progressing nicely and we will see what William has to say,” said Appleby.

“Whether we put him away for the year, or something like the Zetland might fall into his category.”

“He’s a horse that is progressing and when stepping up will progress further. He is a horse we’ll let winter here and the Zetland could be a nice race to look at.”

Charlie and Mark Johnston’s Tenerife Sunshine showed plenty of improvement to take the opening Turners British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Only eighth of nine at Goodwood on debut, he put his experience to great use to nail James Ferguson’s likeable debutant Like A Tiger in the closing stages.

This one-mile maiden has been won by some smart operators over the years and Johnston envisages the 5-1 winner, whose dam was Listed-placed over 12 furlongs and a half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Golan, to be campaigning over further next season.

“He was one that needs time and so we weren’t surprised he needed his run first time out and I thought he might have needed another one,” said Mark Johnston.

“He got loose one or two times in the pre-parade ring, so he is very much a big baby. He’s a next year horse really.

“Andrea said he’s a next year horse and I thought he gave him a beautiful ride – he felt he was in top gear all the way, but there was plenty left. Typically for here he was starting to lose it a wee bit down the dip, but kept finding up the hill.

“We’ll go back and think about it now. Next year he’s a mile-and-a-half horse looking at him.”