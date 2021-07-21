Bolger eyes first Sussex Stakes with Poetic Flare

Poetic Flare will bid to go one better than his sire Dawn Approach, for trainer Jim Bolger, in Goodwood’s Qatar Sussex Stakes next week.

Bolger’s colt has won three of his five starts in a hugely successful three-year-old campaign so far – which has included victory in both the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, emulating his sire in the process.

If he prevails again on day two of the Goodwood Festival, Poetic Flare will be providing his trainer with a first victory in the Sussex Stakes – in which the County Carlow yard’s 2013 Guineas hero Dawn Approach had to settle for an honourable second in his Classic year.

The British heatwave is likely to leave conditions at Goodwood no slower than good next Wednesday.

Bolger said: “He handles soft ground but he’s better on good ground.

“He is very well balanced, so I don’t think Goodwood holds any problems for him.”

Poetic Flare has inherited many of Dawn Approach’s characteristics.

“He’s a heavyweight in every regard and is over 500kg,” said Bolger.

“He’s a very easy horse to manage, because he knows his job and he thrives on racing.

“He has a great appetite for eating and for working – he’s just like his sire Dawn Approach in every way.”

“He has one more bit of work to get through and will then arrive at Goodwood on Monday.

“It’s a very special race and a race I’ve not won before.”