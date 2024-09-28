Bolo Neighs romps home to strike it rich at the Curragh
Bolo Neighs soared to an impressive seven-length success for Ralph Beckett in the valuable Goffs 500 at the Curragh, earning €245,000 in the process.
A 5-1 chance under Chris Hayes, the gelding was one of two British-trained contenders in the race and looked determined to make the journey worthwhile.
Always travelling sweetly on the inner rail, when the bay was asked to quicken, he did so effortlessly to come home comfortably ahead of the other British runner, Ed Walker’s Mollie Foster, who picked up €95,000 for second.
Hayes said: “It was nice. It’s my first ride for Mr Beckett.
“I spoke to Rossa Ryan on Thursday and he was very sweet on the horse.
“I spoke to Ralph this morning, he didn’t really give me any instructions and said he was very straightforward and uncomplicated and to ride it as I see fit.
“I got a bump after going 50 yards, off the horse to my right, and it lit me up for a few strides, so I said I’d bring him away from him and get him switched off.
“Once he got to the rail, he pricked his ears and I only had to give him one flick and barely push him out. I liked him, he quickened up well and we got a few quid, so I’m delighted for the owners.”
