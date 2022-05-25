Boodles extends Cheltenham Gold Cup sponsorship

Boodles will continue to sponsor the Cheltenham Gold Cup for a further two years, with the jeweller now set to have its name attached to the Festival centrepiece in both 2023 and 2024 – when the Grade One contest celebrates its centenary.

The company struck gold in 2022 when first sponsoring the race as Rachael Blackmore created history aboard A Plus Tard, becoming the first female jockey to win the event, with the race also broadcast live in the USA for the first time.

Boodles has also extended its sponsorship of the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle which has most recently featured on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. They first backed the two-mile race in 2018 when Veneer Of Charm scored for Gordon Elliott and their association with the contest will now last until at least 2024.

Michael Wainwright, managing director of Boodles, said: “After an epic build-up to this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and then a wonderful day for the race itself, capped by the charismatic Rachael Blackmore being the first female jockey to win it, the Boodles board had no hesitation in extending our association by another two years.

“The whole experience was fabulous exposure for Boodles, and for me personally it provided one of the best days of my life.”

Ian Renton, managing director for Cheltenham and the Jockey Club’s West Region, added: “I am thrilled that Boodles has decided to further extend its relationship with the Festival by agreeing to sponsor the next two renewals of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“After enjoying a record attendance this year, the 2023 running of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on St Patrick’s Day and the great race celebrates its centenary in 2024, so I am sure there are some truly memorable days ahead.

“Boodles is now approaching a decade of involvement with the Festival and hopefully has reaped the benefits of its association with the four biggest days in jump racing.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside the team at Boodles with their tremendous passion and commitment as well all our other partners, both old and new, in the coming times ahead.”