‘Bookie-friendly’ day at Ascot as punters sunk with Stradivarius

Bookmakers claimed victory on the third day of Royal Ascot with red-hot favourite Stradivarius only fourth in the Gold Cup behind Subjectivist.

John and Thady Gosden’s seven-year-old was chasing a fourth win in the feature race of the meeting – but Frankie Dettori’s mount met trouble in running on the final bend and the bird had flown.

The Norfolk Stakes win of Richard Fahey’s Perfect Power at 14-1, the Ribblesdale success of John and Thady Gosden’s Loving Dream at 18-1, Perotto in the Britannia Stakes also at 18-1, Highfield Princess’ clear-cut win in the closing Buckingham Palace – another at 18-1 – and even Subjectivist’s 13-2 victory all went in the layers’ favour.

“A win for Stradivarius would have proven very costly so our traders will be raising a glass to Subjectivist and Joe Fanning tonight,” said Ladbrokes’ Nicola McGeady.

“The results have been going our way this week, but that’s not to say the tide won’t turn with two more days to go.”

Paddy Power were also claiming victory on day three, with two days to go.

Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The bookies continued their winning week and enjoyed another solid day with only Mohaafeth, who was a well-backed ‘jolly’, obliging for punters.

“That was a huge highlight for backers who otherwise had a tricky time with a few hard to find winners including both Loving Dream and Perotto at 18-1.”

Coral’s David Stevens was signing a similar tune.

“The Gold Cup is the biggest betting race of the week, and Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori were a predictably popular choice with punters as they bid for an historic fourth win in the race,” said Stevens.

“Unfortunately the pair were unable to join Yeats as a four-time winner, and that really summed up the day, with plenty of bookie-friendly results ensuring we are in front as we head into the final two days, when punters will be hoping the forecast rain might change their luck.”