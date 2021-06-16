Bookmakers hold sway after two days of Royal Ascot

Bookmakers were still ahead after day two of Royal Ascot even with Love obliging for favourite-backers in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s magnificent filly saw off Breeders’ Cup heroine Audarya in an epic battle, returning as the 11-10 market leader.

But she was the only winning favourite – and even victory for the ever-popular Frankie Dettori came through 22-1 chance Indie Angel. There was another 22-1 winner in Chipotle, while Hunt Cup victor Real World was sent off at 18-1.

Coral’s David Stevens said: “Love was not what we needed in the Prince of Wales’s, as plenty of punters kept the faith in the filly despite her long absence.

“However, Real World’s victory in the Hunt Cup could hardly have been bettered, while Indie Angel was that rare thing – a Frankie Dettori winner at Ascot that the bookies could cheer!

“With Wesley Ward drawing another blank, overall it’s been a winning Wednesday for us, although with Frankie and his old ally Stradivarius to come in the week’s biggest betting race, the Gold Cup, we’re not cracking open the bubbly just yet.”

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We kept Love onside, but she still proved very popular in the feature which was a pretty bad result for the layers. However, the bookies soon took revenge when Real World, who was friendless because of his draw, chinned ‘the jolly’ in the Royal Hunt Cup and it was a second winning day for the books.”

Nicola McGeady for Ladbrokes agreed, as a gamble on Kaboo in the Windsor Castle went astray and just the one winner for Dettori floored the inevitable multiples.

She said: “Two days down and there are no complaints from us. We had a cracking result in the Royal Hunt Cup, the massive gamble on Kaboo failed to land, while victories for Quick Suzy and Kemari were also welcomed.”