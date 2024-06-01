Bookmakers ‘left counting the cost’ of more Derby magic from O’Brien

Bookmakers were left licking their wounds after punters kept the faith with brilliant Betfred Derby winner City Of Troy.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge had been an uneasy favourite during the week, as he looked to bounce back from a disappointing display in the 2000 Guineas.

But there was renewed support for the Justify colt on Derby day and he replicated stablemate Auguste Rodin’s comeback success last season by blitzing his blue riband rivals at Epsom.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “That was a very bad result for the layers, as City Of Troy was the worst result in our book and it was particularly bad in the betting shops, so those customers are in absolute clover.

“That’s the second year running Aidan has conjured a Lazarus-style comeback in the biggest betting Flat race of the year and we’re highly likely to ignore any poor performance from a well-fancied Ballydoyle horse in next year’s 2000 Guineas.”

Coral’s David Stevens added: “City Of Troy was not only backed into as short as 7-4 ante-post at one stage for the Derby, but he was a popular selection on the day of the big race, with plenty of punters willing to forgive him his Guineas flop.

“Sent off the 3-1 favourite for the biggest betting race of the Flat season, his many backers never really had too many worries, with Ryan Moore able to steer a clear passage to victory from the supposedly difficult number one stall, a victory that has left us counting the cost of yet more Aidan O’Brien magic.”

City Of Troy is 6-1 (from 16-1) with the sponsors for next month’s Coral-Eclipse and just 3-1 for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Lee Phelps of William Hill said: “Ahead of the Derby, we weren’t sure which City Of Troy we’d see today, but we were treated to a sensational Epsom performance, one which punters will be fondly remembering for a long time to come.

“He’s our worst result in the Derby for 10 years and is almost certainly one of our heaviest losses in 2024 so far.

“Looking forward, we’re extremely excited about what the rest of his season holds.”