Bookmakers predicting swift Royal Ascot return for Dettori

Frankie Dettori is as low as 1-10 with Coral to ride at Royal Ascot next year having announced he is to continue his career in America.

Following a 10-month farewell tour, Dettori has reversed his plan to hang up his saddle at the end of 2023 and extend his riding days.

Having rented out his house in Newmarket, Dettori and his wife, Catherine, will move to California, where he spent last winter riding with great success.

Given the Italian has a good relationship with American trainer Wesley Ward, who is usually well represented at Royal Ascot, the bookmakers think it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will be back riding in the UK in June.

Among a raft of other specials offered are 5-1 for Dettori to ride a US Triple Crown winner, 16-1 to ride the Kentucky Derby winner and 2-1 to ride an American-trained horse to victory at next year’s Royal Ascot.

“Now Frankie has confirmed his career will be extended into 2024, there must be every chance we see him back at his favourite track next summer, and with allies such as Wesley Ward in his corner, it’s not big odds that he extends his winning tally at the Royal meeting,” said Coral’s David Stevens.

Paddy Power make it only a 6-4 shot that Dettori rides at Royal Ascot 2025, while he is 2-1 to ride a British Group One winner next year with the same firm.

William Hill have taken a similar view in making him a 2-1 chance to ride a Royal Ascot winner next year and 16-1 for Kentucky Derby success.

The firm’s Lee Phelps said: “Frankie Dettori has taken a U-turn in his road to retirement after riding at the top of his game all season.

“His luck is likely to continue in America and the Middle East this winter, so we give him odds of 2-1 to be back at Royal Ascot next year riding a winner, despite his claims of retiring from UK racing.

“While he hasn’t ridden a winner of the Kentucky Derby yet, it’s not out of the question that he could do it in 2024, and we have him at 16-1 to ride next year’s winner.”