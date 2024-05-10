Botti seeking distance pointer with Great Generation

Marco Botti can see Great Generation developing into a sprinter rather a miler ahead of her run in the William Hill Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday.

She made her reappearance this season in the Prix Imprudence and finished hot on the heels of Ramatuelle and Tamfana, who both ran with great credit in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Botti has a big chance in the French 1000 Guineas on Sunday with Folgaria, who beat Roger Varian’s Elmalka, the subsequent Newmarket winner, in the Fred Darling at Newbury.

Great Generation could also be a Guineas contender as she holds an entry for the German edition of the race, but Botti is inclined to think she will develop into a sprinter instead.

“Her run in France now looks very good given Ramatuelle and Tamfana were third and fourth in the Guineas,” he said of the filly.

“The question we have is that in our opinion she’s probably going to be better over six or seven furlongs than a mile. Because of that we’ve decided to take a chance in the Chartwell Stakes over seven.

“She is still entered in the German Guineas, but I don’t know, at the moment my feeling is she could come back to sprinting rather than stepping up, but let’s just see.

“She’s in good form, it will be tough against the older horses but we’re looking forward to it.

“Her form ties in with Folgaria really given she beat the Guineas winner and Great Generation was just behind the third and fourth in the Guineas.

“It will be tough to beat Remarquee, she had top form in Group Ones last year and looks the big danger, she’s rated 110. We respect the other fillies, but she looks the one to beat.”

Remarquee, trained by Ralph Beckett, won the Fred Darling last term and acquitted herself very well in two Group One events when the runner-up in both the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and Falmouth at Goodwood – finishing second to two top-class horses in Tahiyra and Nashwa.

“We’re looking forward to seeing her run,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing.

“I’m not sure she should be as short as she is in the betting. I know she is clear on ratings, but seven furlongs around Lingfield might not be absolutely ideal for her. Hopefully her class will tell and she will run a nice race.

“Ralph seems really happy with her and she will come on for the run, which is what you want at this time of the year and we’re looking forward to seeing her back on the track.”

Hugo Palmer’s Stenton Glider finished a neck behind Remarquee in the Fred Darling, after which the fillies were 13th and 15th respectively when underperforming in the 1000 Guineas.

Stenton Glider then went on to finish second in the German Guineas, and was also the runner-up in the Coral Distaff before finishing third in the Group Two Cape Verdi at Meydan in January.

“Our pursuit for her this season is to win a stakes race and she has been placed in so many,” said Palmer.

“She has got to take on her old rival Remarquee – we beat her in the 1000 Guineas when we both ran badly that day, but we were second to her in the Fred Darling at Newbury.”

Another notable contender is Roger Varian’s Cell Sa Beela, a good third in the Listed Prix de la Cochere at ParisLongchamp last term and then a winner at the same level when taking the October Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.