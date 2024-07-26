Boughey backing Soprano to be on song in Valiant Stakes

Royal Ascot heroine Soprano returns to the scene of her finest hour seeking a first Group-level victory in the Longines Valiant Stakes.

George Boughey’s daughter of Starspangledbanner thrived over Ascot’s straight mile when claiming the Sandringham Stakes at the Royal meeting, but now looks to claim Group Three honours when tackling the Berkshire track’s round course.

Since her Sandringham success she has finished a respectable third when encountering soft ground in Sandown’s Listed Coral Distaff.

However, conditions should be ideal on Saturday afternoon for the three-year-old to return to her very best, with weighing-room star Billy Loughnane retaining the partnership.

Boughey said: “It was a gallant effort on ground that was probably too slow for her at Sandown but it was good to see her show her versatility.

“She was never likely to get into the race from that draw and having to sit so far off the pace, but I couldn’t be much happier with how she has trained heading into this race and hopefully we get some decent ground and she should go there with a very good chance.

“There’s happy memories at Ascot and she’s a much more straightforward filly these days, you can just ride her wherever she lands and it’s over to Billy – he knows her very well from home and obviously on the track now as well.”

Soprano is one of a trio of three-year-olds in the contest, with John and Thady Gosden’s Friendly Soul dropping back in trip having disappointed when sent off favourite for the Musidora earlier in the season and Charlie Appleby’s Devoted Queen looking to maintain her unbeaten record.

Having opened her account at Newmarket late last season, Devoted Queen has confirmed the promise in two outings this year, firstly scoring at Kempton before striking at Listed level at York.

She has been off the track since that impressive two-length victory on the Knavesmire in May, but the talented daughter of Kingman now returns taking another step up in grade.

“Devoted Queen has had a nice break since York and we feel that she is ready to step up into Group company,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“She goes into this on the back of a nice preparation and we are looking forward to seeing how she gets on.”

The best of the older horses on official ratings is David Menuisier’s Sirona, with rider Oisin Murphy confident she can make her presence felt back at this level having dipped her toe into elite company in the Falmouth Stakes.

Before that run, she placed in Group Three company at both Haydock and Lingfield and is a filly who rarely disappoints her connections.

Sirona comes out the highest rated and I would be very hopeful she will put up a brave show

“She’s trained really well since David has got her and both of us have always liked her,” said Murphy.

“She has done nothing wrong in her starts this year.

“We obviously respect the three-year-old who gets weight, Devoted Queen, but Sirona comes out the highest rated and I would be very hopeful she will put up a brave show.”

William Haggas’ Doom was a respectable third in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting and has been a consistent operator at this level, while Ryan Moore gets the leg-up aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Irish raider Thornbrook.

David O’Meara’s Julia Augusta and Richard Spencer’s Naomi Lapaglia complete the field.