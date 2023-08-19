Boughey expecting to see the ‘real’ Via Sistina in Romanet raid

Via Sistina will seek to add to her growing trophy cabinet when she returns to 10 furlongs in the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

The four-year-old has developed into a star performer since joining Newmarket handler George Boughey from Joseph Tuite and is yet to finish out of the money in three starts this term.

A Rowley Mile romp on her seasonal bow in the Dahlia Stakes signalled a move to the highest level for the Pretty Polly Stakes and she passed that Curragh test with flying colours to secure a first Group One triumph.

Her progress was halted slightly when only third to an on-song Nashwa over a mile in the Falmouth Stakes, but Via Sistina’s handler is confident she can regain the winning thread on Sunday, as she moves back up in distance on the Normandy coast.

Boughey said: “It’s the last four-year-old and above fillies’ only race this year and it has kind of been the race for her for some time really. She goes there in good shape.

“She had a little break after the Falmouth and I slightly regret running her back over a mile in hindsight. She’s a filly who hit the line really well in the Pretty Polly and arguably might get further, but she was an even-money shot and it was definitely worth a go.

“She added another bit of Group One black type to her pedigree and I think you will see the real Via Sistina back up at 10 furlongs.”

British raiders have a good record in the contest and Via Sistina is joined in the line-up by Hughie Morrison’s One For Bobby, who tasted victory on French Soil at Vichy most recently.

Having secured Group Three honours with that Grand Prix de Vichy triumph, the Summerdown trainer believes she has earned a shot at this valuable prize.

“We’re just going to the next stage and we thought she deserved a crack at this,” said Morrison.

“It was a toss-up whether we would run Stay Alert as well, but it poured with rain (on Friday morning) so that put paid to that and we pulled out at the last moment.

“One For Bobby enjoys the softer ground, but I don’t think it was soft when she won at Vichy. She enjoyed it at Nottingham definitely, but she’s been on the go a fair while and with these fillies you just hope they are still firing.”

Joseph O’Brien’s Above The Curve will bid for her third win on French soil and the consistent filly arrives having chased home Al Husn in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, while Jessica Harrington’s Trevaunance will also make the trip from Ireland.

The home challenge is led by Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne, who brings Group One course form to the table after making a successful drop back to a mile in the Prix Rothschild last month.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Darkaniya accounted for the Fabre contender when they clashed in the Prix de la Pepiniere earlier in the campaign and now returns from a summer break looking to secure her third-straight victory.

Fabrice Chappet’s Plesant Jane and Henk Grewe’s German challenger Valpolicella are also engaged.