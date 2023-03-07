Boughey eyeing Chartwell return for Classic victor Cachet
George Boughey has identified the Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield as a likely comeback target for his 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet.
The Hamilton Road handler enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2022, with Cachet’s Classic triumph the clear highlight as he saddled 136 winners in Britain in only his fourth season with a licence.
Cachet was beaten a head by Mangoustine when chasing a Guineas double in the French equivalent just a fortnight later before finishing fifth in what proved to be her final start of the season in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
The daughter of Aclaim has not been seen in competitive action since, but has been kept in training as a four-year-old by owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing and Boughey was delighted to see her return to the Newmarket grass gallops for the first time this year on Tuesday.
“She’s doing well and cantered on the grass for the first time this morning,” said the trainer.
“It’s hugely exciting to have a Classic winner coming back as a four-year-old.
“She’s been off the track for a long time and a good spot for her to start back would be something like the Chartwell at Lingfield (May 13), which is on the same day as the Lingfield Derby Trial.
“She doesn’t have a penalty, which for a Classic winner running in a Group Three makes it quite a good spot for her I think.
“Seven furlongs on an undulating track on what can be fast ground, that’s where we’re looking at the moment anyway.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox