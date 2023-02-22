Boughey eyeing Saudi riches with Missed The Cut

George Boughey has high hopes that Missed The Cut can strike for the British raiders at the fourth edition of the Saudi Cup and become the flag-bearer for his Newmarket yard.

The young trainer has enjoyed a stratospheric rise since taking out his licence in 2019, just like the horse who will represent him in Saturday’s Neom Turf Cup at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

Boughey enjoyed Classic success for the first time last season, with Cachet landing the 1000 Guineas over the Rowley Mile, and there is confidence in the camp that Missed The Cut can also make his mark at the top level in due course.

The American-bred four-year-old had not seen a racecourse until April last year, but won four of his first six races, including victory in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He subsequently bounced back from a Group Two defeat at Deauville to beat leading Dubai World Cup hope Algiers at Lingfield in November and Boughey has kept his powder dry since ahead of what he hopes could be a huge year.

“He has come a long way in a short space of time,” said the trainer, who saw the son of Quality Road breeze on the track ahead of the extended 10-furlong test on Saturday.

“There was a rapid rise through the summer last year, possibly too much too soon when we took him out to France for a Group Two.

He has got to go and do it on the world stage and his work is getting that way

“We are just taking our time with him. He comes here in super shape, so we are looking forward to it.

“His last run is obviously good form. Algiers has taken his form to a whole different level on the dirt at Meydan and this is a whole different kettle of fish.

“It is a tight 10 and a half furlongs around the turf on Saturday. He has plenty of pace and he should go pretty well.”

Boughey believes his charge is only now starting to mature, adding: “He is a very good-looking horse and he’s only sort of furnishing now. He was very raw last year and his demeanour has improved. His behaviour is better and he is certainly going the right way.

“I hope he can be a flag-bearer for the yard. He has got to go and do it on the world stage and his work is getting that way.”

He went on: “I think he could be versatile ground and trip-wise. He has got a dirt pedigree as well, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him step onto an all-weather surface in the pretty near future.”

Boughey harbours hopes that Missed The Cut could make a return to Riyadh next year for the Saudi Cup itself, should all go to plan.

He added: “We will take one step at a time, but he has a top-side dirt pedigree and we will certainly be exploring that soon, whether it will be in Dubai or America.

“He is obviously part-owned by Lanes End Stud and that will be where we want him to end up (in America).

“He has got to go and prove it. He is a Stakes winner now, but is certainly going the right way.”

Oisin Murphy, fresh from his 14-month ban, will take the ride for the first time.

The Irishman has only had six previous rides for Boughey, yet the conditioner is eyeing a long-term partnership with the former champion jockey.

Boughey said: “We have had a bit of a headache through his career so far with jockey changes.

“Oisin is a world-class rider and I think we might be able to get a bit of consistency with him.

“He doesn’t, at the moment, have a top-class 10-furlong horse to ride this year, so it would be good to nail him down and hopefully they can create a good bond together.”