Boughey hoping Mystery Angel has the answers at Haydock

Mystery Angel will bid for glory in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks on Saturday after her tremendous performance at Epsom last month.

The George Boughey-trained filly was the runner-up at 50-1 when last seen in the Cazoo Oaks, a race in which she finished behind only Aidan O’Brien’s runaway winner Snowfall.

This weekend’s Group Two affair is run over the same mile-and-a-half trip – a distance the three-year-old has now proved herself to be competitive over after previously producing winning and placed performances from seven to 10 furlongs.

“She’s been in good form since the Oaks, we were very happy with her,” Boughey said.

“She stayed the mile and a half well last time and a big galloping track should suit her well.

Mystery Angel (left) finishing behind Snowfall in the Musidora Stakes at York (PA Wire)

“She’s been in pretty good shape and I can’t complain really, she goes there with a good chance.”

Prior to the Oaks run, where she was beaten 16 lengths, Mystery Angel crossed paths with Snowfall in the Musidora Stakes at York and on that occasion finished only four and half lengths behind the Ballydoyle filly.

“There was no shame in being beaten by her (Snowfall),” Boughey added.

“But it would be interesting to see the race (the Oaks) on better ground because I don’t think we can take the form completely literally as we were only a few lengths behind her the time before.”

Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista currently heads the market for the Merseyside feature after triumphing on her seasonal debut in the Listed Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood in April.

Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista (PA Archive)

Dubai Fountain will represent Mark Johnston’s Middleham stable, having improved from a below-par performance in the Oaks run to finish fifth in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: “He said: “She disappointed in the Oaks, but took a step back in the right direction at Ascot last time.

“It’s her third race in four weeks, but races for fillies at this kind of level aren’t plentiful so we’re happy to take our chance.

“They’ve all got a little bit to find with Alpinista on official ratings, but her best form would see her right there.”

Henry Candy’s La Lune looks to complete a hat-trick of victories, having won both the Listed Nottinghamshire Oaks and the Group Three Pinnacle Stakes already this season.

Candy said: “She’s in very happy form and working nicely. It’s a big step up in grade for her, but hopefully she’ll be able to get herself in the first four and I’m happy with the way she is.

“She takes everything in her stride and she’s very easy going, and to have David Probert back in the saddle is an important part of the equation I think, so hopefully she runs well again.”

La Lune renews rivalry with Roger Varian’s Pinnacle runner-up Cabaletta, while Andrew Balding’s Tribal Craft comes into the race off the back of Group Three success in the Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York – beating David O’Meara’s Lancashire Oaks hope Makawee into third.

Peter Chapple-Hyam’s Rothesay Stakes winner Bharani Star and the Varian-trained Lady Hayes complete the competitive field of nine.