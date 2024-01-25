Bowen looking forward to Jonbon opportunity

James Bowen is relishing the opportunity to ride Jonbon after injury has ruled out Seven Barrows stable jockey Nico de Boinville.

De Boinville broke his collarbone in a fall at Doncaster last month and returned to action at Lingfield on Sunday after a spell on the sidelines.

He took up a total of 11 rides, including a winner at Warwick on Monday, but after his narrow loss aboard Ilfu Un Mome at Chepstow on Wednesday, the rider decided to rule himself out of the weekend’s action.

“Nico was sore after yesterday, so he won’t be riding this weekend,” said De Boinville’s agent Sam Stronge.

“We’ll just take it day by day and see how it is next week. It’s unfortunate, we obviously tried to do our best as quickly as we could, and after riding for a couple of days he obviously wasn’t quite right.

“The sensible thing to do when you’ve got big rides like that (Jonbon) is to not let everybody down. It’s a very difficult decision, but we’ll take it day by day and hopefully he’ll be back next week.”

In De Boinville’s absence, the ride on Jonbon in Saturday’s rescheduled My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham will go to Bowen, often the deputy for trainer Nicky Henderson.

“I’m really lucky to get on him and I can’t wait to ride him. Fingers crossed, he can get the job done,” said the jockey.

“I was thinking I might get on him last weekend, but Nico got back and then it was called off.

“He is the best horse in the race and odds-on shots are the ones you want to be riding. You just need the right horse to ride in these Grade One races and hopefully I can get the job done, but it is also up to him as well.

“I think it gives you great confidence when the owner and trainer are willing to put you on a horse like Jonbon. If they are happy enough for you to ride, that is what gives you the most confidence going out there.”