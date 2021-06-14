Bowthorpe bids to be leading Lady in Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Lady Bowthorpe heads a field of 13 in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot

William Jarvis’ stable star was the only one to put up a fight against Palace Pier in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, and is back against her own sex this time.

She carries a 3lb penalty on Wednesday for winning the Dahlia Stakes earlier in the season, while Johnny Murtagh’s Champers Elysees has to shoulder 5lb extra – having won the Group One Matron Stakes last season.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Queen Power is another with a 3lb penalty, following her easy win in the Middleton Stakes at York last time out.

Other fillies in the mix include Chris Wall’s improving Double Or Bubble, Andrew Balding’s Bounce The Blues, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Onassis, winner of the Sandringham at the meeting last year, and Archie Watson’s Parent’s Prayer.

In the opening Albany Stakes, red-hot juvenile trainer George Boughey runs Beautiful Sunshine (Tom Marquand) and White Jasmine (Hollie Doyle).

Wesley Ward fields Twilight Gleaming; Stuart Williams runs the unbeaten Desert Dreamer, and Clive Cox is represented by Crazyland and Get Ahead. Aidan O’Brien runs the War Front filly, Yet.

O’Brien has Amalfi Coast in the Windsor Castle – in which former top-class jockey Darryll Holland sends out his first Royal Ascot runner as a trainer in Silks Pass.

Michael Bell’s Spring Is Sprung, owned by the Queen, Boughey’s Superior Force, Ward’s Golden Bell and Ruthin and John Quinn’s Tipperary Sunset are others of note.

In the Queen’s Vase, O’Brien is reprsented by Wordsworth (Ryan Moore), Kyprios (Seamie Heffernan) and Arturo Toscanini (Wayne Lordon).

Mark Johnston’s Dancing King arrives on a five-timer, while stablemate Golden Flame has also won his last two.

Charlie Appleby’s Kemari and John and Thady Gosden’s Stowell are two lightly-raced types who look capable of better.

Haqeeqy aims to add to his Lincoln win for the Gosdens as he tackles the Royal Hunt Cup, in which Bell Rock is top weight.

Brunch, Maydanny, Grove Ferry and Saturday’s Sandown winner Trais Flours also line up.

Stoute’s Lights On heads the weights in the Kensington Palace Stakes, for fillies and mares.