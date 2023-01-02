Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen straight to Cheltenham, confirms Nicholls

Paul Nicholls has confirmed both Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after their successes over the festive period.

Bravemansgame provided the champion trainer with a 13th success in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, prevailing by 14 lengths under Harry Cobden having started at 11-4.

The Gold Cup is the next port of call and there will be no more stopping points, as Nicholls intends to arrive at Prestbury Park in March with the horse fully fresh.

“Bravemansgame came out of the race really well, he used to take his races quite hard but I’d say he’s hardly lost a kilo this time and he looks great already,” he told Betfair.

“I don’t need to prove anything with him, he’s best when he’s fresh and very fit.

“We’re not going to make the same mistake as last year and run him between now and Cheltenham, we’ll get him in the form of his life and go straight to the Gold Cup.”

The same plan of action applies to Hermes Allen, who was a taking winner of the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on New Year’s Eve and will now be prepared for the Ballymore.

“Hermes Allen, what is the point of running him?” Nicholls said.

“If we look after him he could go on to Cheltenham and then either Aintree or Punchestown.

“He’s in great shape, he’s come out of the race well and he’ll go straight to the Ballymore.”