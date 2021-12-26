Bravemansgame brilliant in Kauto Star demolition
Bravemansgame produced a brilliant performance to get the better of Ahoy Senor in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton
The duo had clashed over hurdles last season, with Ahoy Senor inflicting a shock defeat at Aintree as a 66-1 shot – but Bravemansgame comprehensively reversed that form over the bigger obstacles in what was a highly-anticipated clash.
Ahoy Senor was the 11-10 favourite for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox, and the market leader was sharply away, setting out to make all in the three-mile Grade One contest.
In contrast, Harry Cobden was happy to adopt patient tactics on the 6-5 chance Bravemansgame, tracking the leader in second before really starting to line up his challenge with a handful of fences left to jump.
A slightly lacklustre leap at the third-last from Ahoy Senor cost him valuable momentum and Cobden was perfectly placed to seize the advantage, kicking for home on Bravemansgame who quickly changed gear to streak away.
Paul Nicholls’ charge was seven and a half lengths clear at the line, maintaining his perfect record of three wins from as many fencing starts.
