Breeders’ Cup beckons for Mqse De Sevigne

Mqse De Sevigne will return to 10 furlongs at the Breeders’ Cup having chased home an inspired Inspiral in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old arrived at the Rowley Mile seeking a Group One hat-trick having landed a Deauville double in the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet in the summer and although having to settle for second, lost little in defeat with a performance which pleased her master trainer.

She has now finished first or second in all six starts this season and will head to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf over the distance she excelled at when downing George Boughey’s Via Sistina on her penultimate start.

Fabre said: “I was pleased with the way she ran, she obviously needs a bit further and was beaten by a top-class filly.

“The Breeders’ Cup is the plan and if she is in good shape she will go there. I think the two extra furlongs will suit her better.

“She was probably a bit backward and a bit unlucky in her races before. But I have been delighted with her.”

Fabre is no stranger to success at the Stateside showpiece and could have the chance to saddle a fourth winner in the Breeders’ Cup Turf if Junko joins his stablemate for the trip across the Atlantic.

The four-year-old was last seen beating Christopher Head’s Big Call in Deauville’s Prix de Reux and having missed out on a run at ParisLongchamp recently will attempt to book his ticket to California in the Prix du Conseil de Paris this weekend.

“I will probably go for the mile and a half race with Junko,” continued Fabre.

“He had to miss the Arc meeting, but he is going to run next Sunday and if he runs well and can get into the race he will run.”